SHIRLEY LEBOW Shirley LeBow passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 in Rio Rancho. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Reece. She is survived by her 2 Stepdaughters Sandra Perez (Jim) and Tracie Rothe (Peter); Grandsons Bobbey Perez, Jordan Rothe, Kyle Rothe; Step-Grandchildren Todd Perez and Kari Perez, plus 7 Great-Grandchildren. Shirley is also survived by her Sister Lois Mayerchek (Bob), Brother In-Law Eddie LeBow (Betty Sue), and Sister In-Law Christy Croshaw (Butch). Personal moments of pause and remembrance for Shirley are appreciated. To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.danielsfuneral.com Daniels Family Funeral Services 2400 Southern Blvd Rio Rancho, NM 87124 505-891-9192
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on June 23, 2019