SHIRLEY TRUJILLO Shirley Trujillo, 73, of Santa Fe passed away on June 2. She was born Shirley Ortega in Questa, NM on 28 November 1946. Shirley passed away at home in Santa Fe, NM surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband Floyd A. Trujillo to whom she was married almost 50 years, her son Floyd J. Trujillo (wife Brenda),her sisters Evelyn Coggins (husband Gary), Perscilla Jett (husband Douglas), her brother Donald Ortega (wife Suzanne), Donna Gutierrez (husband Martin) grandsons Daniel, Alex, and Eric and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her daughter Pamela, her parents Manuel and Lucy Ortega, and her in-laws Floyd and Rose Trujillo, and her sister Joann Vigil (husband Lester). Shirley will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery at a future date. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.