Silveria E. Rael, 95, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. She was born to Thomas Torres and Domicilia Jaramillo on October 13, 1923 in Truchas, New Mexico. Silveria met and married the love of her life, Victor Rael. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Victor Rael; mother, Domicilia Jaramillo; father, Thomas Torres; brothers, Jose Torres, Ben Torres; and infant daughter. Silveria is survived by Richard Rael (Patricia), Bernice Lujan (Larry), Pat Rael (Dolores), Cecelia Garcia (Marshel), Ida Granados (Jose), Ernest Rael (Loretta); sisters, Simonita, Amy, Emilia, Josie; 15 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and many great-great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 am at Rosario Chapel. Interment will follow mass. Pallberarers will be Son, Pat Rael; Grandsons, Nathan Rael, Victor Rael, Nick Granados, Ernesto Rael; son-in-law, Jose Granados. Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 22, 2019