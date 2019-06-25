SIMON J. TRUJILLO Simon J. Trujillo, 56, a resident of Santa Fe, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Simon was preceded in death by his Father, John Lupe Trujillo. He is survived by his Wife, Dolores Trujillo; Mother, Bertha Garcia; Brother, John Trujillo; Sisters, Frances Gonzalez, Maria Murillo, Bernadette Villegas, Cecilia Gutierrez and Elizabeth Trujillo, Step-son Joseph and many nieces and nephews. A Family Gathering and Funeral service will take place Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10am at the Nancy Rodriguez Center 1 Prairie Dog Loop, Santa Fe, 87507. Burial to follow at Cementerio de la Agua Fria. Reception to follow at the Nancy Rodriguez Center.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on June 26, 2019