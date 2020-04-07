M. SIXTA MONTANO M. Sixta Montano, 99 resident of Santa Fe, NM passed away on March 29, 2020 due to dementia complications. She was born on January 1, 1921 in Tucumcari, NM to Victoria and Juan Gurule. She married Cecil Montano on July 7, 1947 in Tucumcari, NM. She is preceded in death by her parents Victoria and Juan Gurule; husband Cecil Montano; daughter Kathy Garcia; and sister Toni Lujan. She is survived by her sons Robert Montano (Dorothy), Cecil Montano (Tena); grandson Phillip Montano (Sandra); granddaughters Anna Montano, Alexandra Monteverde (Mariano), and Lauren Garcia; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandsons. Sixta was a member of the Womens Auxiliary Air Corp and US Army, stationed in England during World War II, as a teletype operator. After the war was over, she reconnected with future husband, Cecil Montano, they married on July 7, 1947, and raised their family in Las Cruces where they lived for 48 years. Sixta and Cecil were active members of St. Albert's Catholic Church in Las Cruces, NM. The Montano family extends their sincere appreciation to the staff at Kingston Residence and Heritage Home Care for their kindness and compassion during the final days of our beloved mother's life. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 11, 2020