HAVEN ELWOOD SMITH, SR.



Our beloved father, Haven Elwood Smith, Sr. passed peacefully on October 29th, just days following his 93rd birthday. Haven moved to Santa Fe in the late summer of 2017 to live with his son William (Bill) Smith who had moved to New Mexico a year earlier.

Haven was born in Scranton, PA and lived most of his life in the Lehigh Valley area. The eldest of six children and a product of the Great Depression, Haven left school in the sixth grade to work for the family's wellbeing, thus began a pattern of self-sacrifice that was a hallmark of his wonderful and gracious spirit. He adored his mother Evelyn Schmoyer Smith and could not speak of her without coming to tears. He was a voracious reader throughout his life and could be found to always be digesting something historical. He was also an avid birdwatcher and fisherman, the latter being a love he shared with his sons on excursions to Cedar Lane Reservoir and Saylor's Lake in PA, as well as summer fishing in Down East Maine. In Santa Fe, Haven was a regular nearly every day at the Mary Esther Gonzalez Senior Center where he greatly enjoyed his friends and socializing.

Our family would like to thank the staff at the MEG Center, the incredible team at Christus St. Vincent for their love and care, and the tremendous staff at Kindred Hospital who with us, saw the ups and downs of the past several months while Haven sought to recover from an illness.

Haven was predeceased by his first wife, Shirley, who died in 1975 and his second wife, Doris Molchany, with whom he spent 18 years collecting and selling antiques and restoring an old school house in Orefield, PA into a lovely home. Haven is survived by his three children Noreen Lee Decker, Haven Elwood Smith, Jr., and William; grandchildren Haven III, Hailey, Jax, Maxine, Ruby, Cor, Layman, Joseph, and Lindsey; great-grandchildren Layman, Joseph, Lola, Gio, Emiliana, and Nairah; as well as his youngest sister Cheryl.

Celebrations of Haven's life will be held in both Santa Fe and the Lehigh Valley when the pandemic recedes.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store