SOCORRO GUTIERREZ Our lord called our mom, Socorro Gutierrez, age 84 to rest on March 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Juliana and Cayetano Roybal. Husband, Ray Gutierrez and friend, Ralph Baca; sons, Ray and Raul Gutierrez, brothers; Eliseo, Rubel, and Margarito Royball; sister, Mabel Romero. She is survived by sons, Juan Gutierrez (Corina); Antonio Baca (Sabrina); daughters, Judy Leyba (Ronnie), Kathy Hernandez (Salvador), Jeanette Martinez, Debbie Dominguez (David), Gloria Gutierrez (Pat), and Hope Gutierrez; brother, Nazario Roybal; sisters, Timmie Garcia, Antonia Salazar, and Diana Archuleta; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Our mom loved to sit on her porch on Baca Street and watch and wave as people passed. She loved people and would walk to the fence to visit with passersby. She was a hard working woman who loved being outdoors and would walk all over Santa Fe until she was afflicted with an illness that affected her muscles. Music was a grand part of her life. She enjoyed singing and dancing with her family. Socorro has many friends, but first and foremost, Elise Rymer. "A great thank you Elise for being such a special friend; and for your love and care of our mom." Services will be held at St. Anne's Church on Friday, March 13, 2020. Rosary at 10:00 a.m., mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Pallbearers are Pat Corriz, Patrick Gutierrez, Ray Ramirez, Mario Gutierrez, Anthony Baca Jr., and Raul Gutierrez Jr. Honorary Pallbearers are Angelique Ramirez and Benjamin Baca. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 12, 2020