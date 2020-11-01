SOLEME MARIA CORDOVA
Soleme Maria Cordova, age 95, of Chamisal passed away on October 22, 2020. She resided in Santa Fe, NM. Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend was called home and was greeted at the gates of heaven by her husband Melecio Cordova; son Fred Cordova; and daughter Juanita Cordova; parents Amadeo and Margarita Martinez, brother Jose Victoriano Martinez; sisters Julia Leyba, Mariquita Ortega, and Flora Gonzales; grandsons Jody Romero, Joseph Herrera, and Marvin Pacheco; great-great-grandchildren Mark Anthony Quezada
and Esperanza Varela.
