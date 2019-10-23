Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sophie Emma Hurtado. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

SOPHIE EMMA HURTADO Sophie Emma Hurtado, age 85, was called to be with the Lord while surrounded with her family on Saturday October 19, 2019. Sophie was born and raised in Rio Chiquito NM. She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Tony V. Hurtado. Parents Felipe and Felomena Trujillo; siblings Stella (Herman) Lucero, Dora (Nelson) Vigil, Bennie Trujillo and Juan Carmen Trujillo. In laws; Jerry (Dee) Hurtado, Arthur Hurtado, David Sandoval, Tita (Virgino) Leyba and baby Teresa Hurtado. She is survived by in laws Alice Trujillo, Emily Hurtado, Theresa Sandoval, Alice and Gilbert Martinez, and Vicki and Bill Bonney. Sophie moved to Santa Fe after graduating from Santa Cruz High. She was employed by the Motor Vehicles Department when she met her husband and together they raised their children and grandchildren. She was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church and she loved the Lord. Sophie was a loyal and loving mother grandmother sister, aunt and friend. She is survived by her children Shirley Hurtado (Aurelio), Sarah Hurtado, Brenda Hurtado and Anthony Hurtado, Bernadette and husband Adrian Finley and Ashley Hurtado. Grandchildren Isaac Hurtado, Phillip Hurtado, Marissa Hurtado, Andrew Hurtado. Great grandchildren Estrella Hurtado and Adrian Finley Jr. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom she loved greatly. Visitation will be held on Monday October 28, 2019 at Rivera's funeral home at 6pm followed by a Rosary at 7pm. Funeral services will be Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 10am at Rosario chapel followed by burial at Rosario cemetery. Sophie's grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032

