SOPHIE REVEL
You will live on forever in everyone's life that you graced.
You will live on everywhere and in everyone where there is hope, kindness, beauty, adventure, compassion, generosity, and good deeds.
You taught us by example what strength bravery, dignity, tireless giving, and what goodness are. You taught us how to make everyone, everything, and every situation better.
You taught us how to be curious and what a marvel life is. The importance of always learning new things and to push yourself further than you ever thought possible.
With always a compliment to give, nurturing hands and words to help, an antidote to heal and meal to share, your selflessness and love have saved and inspired lives and will continue to do so.
Like you, we will keep dancing, reveling, marveling, and travelling.
We will go for long swims in the open sea, climb forests, read endless books, tell and regal in mischievous jokes and pranks, drink endless cups of coffee, and dream infinitely.
And most of all we will try to be as interested and interesting, generous, encouraging, sparkling, and loveable as you.
Forever beloved, cherished, and adored Sister, Maman, Wife, Grand-Mère, Aunt, Friend, and Healer we miss you immeasurably, we know you're never far.
Hold Alberte, François, and Vincent for us.
May your memory be a blessing.
Memorial contributions may be made to treesisters.org
May these trees grow and blossom in your memory, stand tribute to a life well lived, and be a living tribute to your beautiful and generous spirit, each new leaf representing our love.