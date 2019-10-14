STAN QUINTANA Stan Quintana (December 23, 1944 - September 21, 2019) was born to loving parents Estanislado Quintana and Susanna (Garcia) Quintana in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Stan is survived by his children, Allen Quintana, Shari Quintana and partner, Jimmy Stewart and Sara Quintana, grandchildren, Alyssa Quintana, Teresa Quintana, Jacob Quintana and Santana Stewart, sisters, Sylvia Quintana and Olivia Miles, brother, Quentin Quintana, in addition to many cousins, nieces, nephews and loved ones. Rosary service will be held on October 18, 2019 at 10 am with Mass at 11 am at St. Anne Catholic Church. Burial service will follow at 1:30 pm at the Santa Fe National Cemetery, with a reception immediately afterward at the McGee Memorial Chapel.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 16, 2019