STANLEY J. VIGIL SR. Stanley J. Vigil Sr. "Stan the Man" of Pecos, NM was called to Heaven Tuesday May 26, 2020. He was 70 years old, born on July 5th 1949 to Liberato Vigil and Rebecca Vigil. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Stanley Vigil Jr. "Stanlitos," granddaughter Jordyn Danielle Garcia, sister Mildred Herrera, and Godson Ronald Herrera. He is survived by his children, Clarence Vigil (Jon), Darci Danielle Romero (Joseph), grandchildren Tristyn (Adam), KJ, Dream, Adrian Pinon, Lucas, Adeleah, Gabriel, Brianna, Michael, and Dominic; sisters, Dolores (Frankie), Emily (Benito), and Charlene (Pete); brothers, Orlando (Dolly) and Leroy; nieces, Roxanne (Viv), Dewanna (Billy), Francine (Will), Frances, April, and Melanie; nephews, Brian, Calvin, Chris, Erik, Michael, Benito, and Ginaro; with many great nieces and nephews; step-children, Ginny (Peter), Rey (Michelle), Rosanne, Victoria (Kevin), and many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous cousins, extended family, and special friends Freddy Vigil and Gail Tanuz. Pallbearers: Tristyn, KJ, Dream, Adrian, Michael, and Dominic. Honorary Pallbearers: Clarence, Jon, Joseph, Ronald, Freddy, and Jeff Bear Paw. Stanley was a lifelong resident of Pecos, NM. He worked the mines in Grants, NM until 1980 then started his 13-year venture with Coors Maloof where he retired and furthered his occupation for NMDOT and once again retired as a Supervisor in 2014. Stan was extremely talented at everything he did. He always started his morning with the best home cooked breakfast anyone could ever want. Once done with breakfast he would move on to finding projects to keep him busy throughout the day. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in the community with never expecting anything in return. On his downtime when he wasn't in the field or under his truck you could find him taking a cruise with his dog, Bentlii. Stan was adventurous and always loved to be in the mountains just enjoying the scenery and prior Stan Jr. passing, he loved to hunt, fish, camp, and explore the wilderness on horseback; this was his serenity. When most of us think of Stan in his recent years, we think his "man cave" where anyone was welcomed and he absolutely enjoyed having his cold beer, with a huge smile, and listening to his radio (89.1) and on a great night you could actually get him to dance. No matter how long a Saturday night lasted for him, he would never miss 8:00 a.m. Mass as he was a devoted Catholic. Stanley will be severely missed by everyone who ever knew him or briefly encountered him. He touched many hearts and left even more great memories behind with each and every one of us. May he fly with the angles and pray, "Stanlitos" catches him to take him home so his heart can now be at peace. We will LOVE you forever and ever as you were the best husband, father, grand-father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, "compa," and friend anyone could possibly wish for and we will never forget you "Weno Bye." Services will be held in Pecos, NM. Rosary will be Thursday, June 4th at 7:00 p.m. at St. Anthony's Parish. Funeral will be Friday, June 5th at 11:00 a.m. at Pecos Cemetery. Everyone is welcomed to come, Rosary attendees will be rotated out accordingly by the funeral home so everyone can attend and pray for Stanley. There is no limit as to who can attend the funeral but if you would like to sit please bring a chair to the cemetery, an umbrella and wear your mask. All families are allowed to sit together but keep the 6 ft. distance from other families or individuals. Thank you. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.