Service Information Rivera Family Mortuaries 818 Paseo del Pueblo Sur 5491 NDCBU Taos , NM 87571 (575)-758-3841

STANLEY MATTHEW ARCHULETA Stanley Matthew Archuleta, 61, passed away unexpectedly June 14th, 2019 in Denver, Colorado from an embolism. Son of Juan Manuel Archuleta and Lucia V. Archuleta (Ortega), he was a long-time resident of Taos, New Mexico. He was a father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and faithful friend. Stan loved life and lived for the next great adventure which could be finding a perfect fishing spot, discovering a new golf course, and traveling through the mountains, the southwest or across the country to visit loved ones. He was forever on the hunt for the next delicious meal. Stan is survived by his children and grandchildren: Manuel Archuleta, wife Jessica and their children: Scarlett, Santiago, Magdalena, Viviana, Marina, Lucas, Salvador, Lorenzo, Serafina, and Antonio; Steven Archuleta, wife Candace and their children: Ace and Jackson; Christina Mills, husband Shaun and their children: Aidan, Isabella, and Dean; Rebecca Archuleta, wife Lisa; his mother, Lucia; his former wife of 25 years, Joann Archuleta; sister Veronica Archuleta; brother Stewart Archuleta, and wife Esther; brother John Archuleta, partner Rob. He had many loving nieces and nephews from the Archuleta and Campos families. Pamela Farrell was his loving companion for several years. He is preceded in death by his father Juan, and brother Steve. Stan will be remembered by his loved ones as being giving, eager to help others, witty and always ready to laugh, strong-willed and a man of convictions. He loved God, the Roman Catholic Church and had a strong faith. He loved New Mexico. His family was his pride and joy. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 5 PM at Rivera Chapel. Rosary will be recited at 10 AM on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 AM. Interment will be held at the Dolores Cemetery in Ca¤on. Arrangements by Rivera Family Funeral Home, Taos. To share a memory, please visit our website at





