STEPHEN CLAUDE MERDLER STEPHEN CLAUDE MERDLER (1940-2019) Stefan, a multi-talented and much-admired man with many interests, passed away unexpectedly at the Rio en Medio (Santa Fe Ski Area) leading a hike to Lake Peak on 10 October 2019. Born in London, England, Stefan spent his early years in Ealing and Acton until he emmigrated with his father to the US in 1953 to reside in New Jersey. Stefan attended Rutgers University (Phi Betta Kappa honor society) followed by a Master of Science from Penn State. After seven years as a Research Geophysicist with several patents to his name, he left the corporate world of Texas Instruments in Dallas, TX, to focus on his passion for architecture and moved to Austin, TX with his wife, Margaret. Time in Austin was short but productive with the design and building of his first contemporary modular residence. He moved to Santa Fe in 1973, with the OPEC oil embargo in place, he soon became a pioneer of the solar revolution in residential design. In 1982 he was recognized for excellence in new dwellings by the Old Santa Fe Association and Santa Fe chapter of the American Institute of Architects. A solo practitioner, he made a name for himself as an environmentally conscious designer receiving numerous awards for his passive solar designs. The Le Monde newspaper sent a journalist to interview Stefan about the design of his residence; part of the progressive environmentally sensitive design he had become synonymous with in 1984. His professional career spanned over 40 years with over 300 residential and small commercial projects including The Pecos River Ranch Retreat and Tortilla Flats. Stefan was a lover of the outdoors with a fondness for alpine skiing and then fully immersing himself in rock climbing, hiking and mountaineering. For over 30 years, trips to the mountains were followed by a detailed trip report vividly recounting the exciting adventure he had just experienced with his many companions. Often, Stefan would find places in the mountains to name after his friends and the many hiking dogs that went on the trips. Although the naming of locations was unofficial, they became engrained in the trip reports and descriptions among the hiking community he was a significant part of. His love of the mountains took him well beyond the Sangre de Cristo's to Mexico, South America, Central and Eastern Europe, the UK and all fifty-four 14ers in Colorado. Stefan had a zest for life and a humanist approach to everyone that will leave many longing for his company. Stefan is survived by his wife Margaret, daughter Kristi, granddaughter Daphne Arabella and sister Tessa.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 27, 2019

