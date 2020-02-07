STEFANIE A. SALAZAR JULY 16, 1984 - FEBRUARY 15, 2019 Remember Me... Please remember me after I'm gone in a way that will make you smile. Just remember that though I sleep it will be just for a while. Remember the times I made you laugh remember the times we cried. If ever I helped in some small way remember I always tried. When the sun comes up tomorrow and you find I am gone remember I'll be with you still look for me in that rising sun. Wrap yourself in its comfort. Look for me I'll be there smiling down upon you for you know I will always care. My sweet baby girl. We love you forever. Sleep tight. Love and miss you every minute of every day. ~ Alejandro, Mama, and Pops. One Year Anniversary Mass. February 15, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. El Rancho - San Antonio de Padua Catholic Church.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 9, 2020