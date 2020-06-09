STELLA M. ARREY
STELLA M. ARREY Stella Arrey has peacefully passed away to her eternal home on June 6th, 2020 to be with the Lord God and the Blessed Mother Mary. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Arrey, son Eugene Arrey, parents Luis and Tomacita Moya and several beloved brothers and sisters. She is survived by her sister Julia Romero, her children Yolanda Arrey (husband Anthony Salazar) and son Thomas Arrey, many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Stella passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends that were honored to be a part of her life. She was a strong woman of faith and lifelong parishioner of Cristo Rey. Many thanks to her family, friends, neighbors, and Carmelite Sisters for your prayers and love throughout her life. Rosary and mass services are pending. Please refer to Rivera's website for updates. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfune ralhome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM 87505
505-989-7032
