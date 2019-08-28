Santa Fe New Mexican

STELLA MARTINEZ

STELLA MARTINEZ Martinez, Stella, 78, resident of Arroyo Seco near Espanola for the past 30 years, died at her residence peacefully on Sunday, August 23. Survived by three sons, Frank, Rick and Juan Anchondo. Daughters Maria Talamante and husband Leroy, Eva Gonzalez and Husband Jose. Sister Josephine Atencio. Twelve grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren and many other relatives. Burial to be at Rosario Cemetery; date and time to be announced.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Aug. 29, 2019
