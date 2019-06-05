Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephanie Anastasia Murray. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

STEPHANIE ANASTASIA MURRAY 1955 - 2019 Stephanie Anastasia Murray, 64, of Santa Fe New Mexico died Wednesday May 29th. She was born February 17th, 1955 in Kankakee, Illinois to Francis Parish and Edward Murray. She was preceeded in death by her mother Francis; her sisters Mary Key, Katie, and Susie; and her beloved son Sabian. Stephanie was an advocate for those in need and a long standing member of the ACLU, Southern Poverty Law Center, and the Nature Conservancy. Stephanie worked to feed all and often volunteered at Kitchen Angels in Santa Fe. She is survived by and will be desperately missed by her daughter Birdalone; son-in-law Kevin; grandchildren Sophia, and Tacari; Ex-husband Tom; and longtime partner Ric. Her favorite flower was Gardenia. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the ACLU or Southern Poverty Law Center. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held at Berardinelli's Mortuary on Saturday June 8th at 1pm. She will be laid to rest in Denver at Crown Hill Cemetary next to her beloved son Sabian on Monday June 10th at 1pm. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

