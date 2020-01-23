STEPHANIE E. JOHNSON Age 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Santa Fe January 19, 2020. Stephanie was born and raised in Seattle, WA and attended the University of Washington. She joined the US Foreign Service and served as the HR Personnel Administrator in Greece, Mexico, Ghana, India, Vietnam, Sweden, and Washington DC. She was proud of entering the Service as an FSS-13 and retiring as an FSO-1. Stephanie retired in the early 1980's and lived in Washington, DC where she continued as a consultant to the Foreign Service. She moved to Santa Fe in 1990. After her retirement Stephanie enjoyed gourmet dining, adult learning, local theater, and travel. She volunteered at Compassion and Choices. Stephanie enjoyed the companionship of many close friends in Santa Fe. She was known for her quick wit and extensive knowledge of the political scene and the arts. She is survived by her niece, Melodie Polley and two great nieces, Leah Polley and Ashley Wenger, all living in Washington. Remembrances for Stephanie may be contributed to either St. Elizabeth Casa Familia or Look What the Cat Dragged In. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 26, 2020