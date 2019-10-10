STEPHEN BORNMAN Stephen Bornman was taken from us suddenly on October 8th doing what he loved, working in his yard. Stephen was born Sept 10, 1946 in Santa Fe, NM to Ann Bornman (Rael). He grew up on W. San Francisco St. and later Hopewell St. He graduated from Santa Fe High in 1964. After a short time with the Highway Dept. he enlisted in the Navy where he served on the USS Mauna Loa, an ammunition ship, during the Vietnam War. He also worked as a ground water treatment operator and foreman with PNM until he retired in 2002. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Dolores, their 3 children Fred (Dana), Eric (Gloria) and Stephanie. He was a devoted grandfather to his 7 grandchildren; Stephen, Gregory, Brandon, Andrew, Emily, Olivia and Hailey He also leaves his half-sister Kristina Manning (Al), in-laws, Marie Vigil, Gina Ortiz, (Mike), Frances Padilla (George) and Martin Sandoval. He was a very devoted and patriotic veteran and the rock of our family. He will be deeply missed. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road Santa Fe, NM 87505. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019