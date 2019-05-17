Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEPHEN E. MULLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STEPHEN E. MULLER Muller, Stephen E., age 66, born September 16, 1952 and passed away May 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Steve was preceded in death by his son, Joel Muller and parents, Joe and Anne Muller. Steve worked in the grocery business at a very young age and was currently employed with Smiths in Albuquerque. He is survived by his son, Stephen Muller, grandchildren, JD, Arriana, Amaya and Emily Muller. Siblings, Patrick (Diane), Jeanette Montano (Rick), Chris (Cecilia), John (Shirley) and longtime friend, Madge Jaramillo as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The Holy Rosary will be recited on Sunday, May 19th at 7:30 pm at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 511 Alicia St., and the Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, May 20th at 10:00 am also at St. Anne's. Serving as pallbearers will be Adam, Vernon, Nick and Danny Muller, Joey Montano and Henry Garcia. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Interment will follow at Rosario Cemetery immediately following the mass. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 19, 2019

