STEPHEN ROBERT PAUL BORN APRIL 2, 1943 - DIED JUNE 14, 2019 Steve was a wonderful son, husband, father, and friend who will be sorely missed by friends and family. Some of the qualities that made us love and admire him were that he was loving, compassionate, sentimental, Christ-like, tolerant, forgiving, non-judgmental, funny and handsome. Steve enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, fishing, road trips, reading, watching television, playing card games, things of nature, music, the Kowloon Cafe, Dunford donuts, & sleeping. He was a faithful member of the Mormon church. Parents Robert Paul & Leah Foulger. Married Janet Bergan on May 24, 1978, sealed for all eternity on April 24,1979 in the Salt Lake Temple, and were married for 41 years. We have been blessed with seven children, 9 grandchildren and one great-grandson. Rest In Peace until we meet again and thanks for all the memories. A memorial luncheon will be held at the Church, 410 Rodeo Road, Saturday, June 29 at 11:30. Casual dress.

