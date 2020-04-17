STEPHEN SANDERS Stephen Sanders, who made his home in Halifax, Vermont and Santa Fe, New Mexico, passed away April 13, 2020 at the age of 92. Steve was born to Ben and Frances Sokalner in New York City in 1928. He graduated from the City College of New York School of Engineering and was commissioned as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Steve married artist Mariette Tacke in NYC in 1957. He was president of Allen Stevens Conduit Fittings for 30 years. Upon his retirement, Steve pursued his lifetime love of history by enrolling in the anthropology and historic preservation graduate programs at Columbia University. He started a new career as an architectural historian, archaeologist, and author. An accomplished photographer, Steve exhibited his work in galleries in VT. Steve was fascinated by people's stories, and was famous for "interrogating" new acquaintances. He always managed to find an area of shared interest with his friends and colleagues. He wanted to know everyone's opinion, whether it be that of his professor Margaret Mead or his youngest grandchild. Steve is predeceased by his brother Murray Sanders. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mariette; his children Chris Sanders (Nancy) of Virginia, Jennifer Stevens (Robert) of Vermont, Ben Sanders (Anne Marie) of California, and Carla Sanders Pope (Mike) of New Mexico; his grandchildren Sam, Jonathan, Julia, Emily, Nate, Theo, Etta, Makai and Avi, and his 100 year old brother Albert Sanders. Many thanks are due to Steve's caregivers at Pine Heights Nursing Home in Brattleboro, VT, who stayed by his side and eased his transition during the current nursing home lock-down. A memorial is planned for late summer when restrictions are lifted. Please visit the Atamaniuk Funeral Home website at www.atamaniuk.com to leave on-line thoughts and condolences for the family. For those wishing to, a donation may be made in Steve's memory to the Santa Fe Youth Symphony Association, sfysa.org/donate.html
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 19, 2020