STEVE JOB LUCERO Steve Job Lucero, resident of Santa Fe, NM, 45, passed away on July 28, 2020. He was born on August 8, 1975 in Santa Fe, NM to Joann and Steve Lucero. Steve married SanJuanita Lucero. He is preceded in death by his father, Steve Lucero and grandfather, Gonzalo Lucero. He is survived by his wife, SanJuanita Lucero; son, Bobby Lopez; son, Steve Lucero III (Vanessa), son, Justin Lucero; grandson, Anthony Lopez; granddaughter, Jade Lucero; mom, Joann Lucero; grandmother, Lucy Salazar; siblings, Yvonne, Angelo, Yvette, Antoinette (Lucero), and many nephews, nieces aunties, and uncles. Steve was a loving husband, father to his three boys, two grandchildren. He has a passion for hunting, fishing, and loved the outdoors. Steve Lucero was a fearless, but very loving, kind and caring man. He was a hard worker both in life and when it came to lifting other peoples' spirits up. He always knew how to make everyone laugh and smile. Pallbearers, Bobby Lopez, Steve Lucero III, Justin Lucero, Jerry Lugo, Lupe Atilano, and Angelo Lucero. Honorary Pallbearers, Isaiah Chavez and Angelo Garcia. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Christian Life located at 121 Siringo Road, Santa Fe, NM with interment to follow at Santa Fe Memorial Gardens. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com