STEVE TRUJILLO Steve Trujillo, 59, of Santa Fe, NM passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020. He was born January 18, 1961 to Rita Anaya C De Baca and Cippy Trujillo. Steve is preceded in death by his mother Rita C De Baca, his father Cippy Trujillo, and his brother Larry Trujillo. Steve is survived by his sons Steven (Vanessa) Trujillo and JT Trujillo, his grandsons Jesselee Trujillo and Anthony Pacheco-Trujillo, also, mother of Steve and JT, Connie Martinez, his ex-wife Phyllis Smith, his brothers Joe Bernie, Leroy (Ruby) Trujillo, Gabriel C De Baca, Victoria, Daniel, Isidro, Aeyla, and Bradley Trujillo; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. Steve enjoyed fishing, camping, family, friends, and dancing. Pallbearers: grandsons, Jesselee and Anthony. A Rosary will be recited on June 6th at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe Chapel, 3232 Cerrillos Rd. with Deacon Enrique Montoya officiating. Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe
3232 Cerrillos Rd
Santa Fe, NM 87507
(505) 395-9150
