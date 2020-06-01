STEVE TRUJILLO Steve Trujillo, 59, of Santa Fe, NM passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020. He was born January 18, 1961 to Rita Anaya C De Baca and Cippy Trujillo. Steve is preceded in death by his mother Rita C De Baca, his father Cippy Trujillo, and his brother Larry Trujillo. Steve is survived by his sons Steven (Vanessa) Trujillo and JT Trujillo, his grandsons Jesselee Trujillo and Anthony Pacheco-Trujillo, also, mother of Steve and JT, Connie Martinez, his ex-wife Phyllis Smith, his brothers Joe Bernie, Leroy (Ruby) Trujillo, Gabriel C De Baca, Victoria, Daniel, Isidro, Aeyla, and Bradley Trujillo; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. Steve enjoyed fishing, camping, family, friends, and dancing. Pallbearers: grandsons, Jesselee and Anthony. A Rosary will be recited on June 6th at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe Chapel, 3232 Cerrillos Rd. with Deacon Enrique Montoya officiating. Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe.



