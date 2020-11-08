1/1
STEVEN C. GURULE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STEVEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STEVEN C. GURULE


Due to COVID there will be no services at this time.
It is with profound sadness, that we announce the passing of Steven C. Gurule, 52 years old. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Joe B. and Eufelia Martinez, Antonio and Juanita Gurule, and other loving relatives.
He is survived by his parents Joe and Tita Gurule, his daughter Megan (Cesar), his beloved grandson Julian, his much loved sisters Melissa and Judith Gurule, his nephews Joey Torrez and Carlos Encinias. He had many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. His best friend in life was Lawrence Garcia. He loved the mountains, fishing, and the RAIDERS.
Rivera Family Funerals
and Cremations
417 East Rodeo Rd.
Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: (505) 989-7032
riverafamilyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM 87505
505-989-7032
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved