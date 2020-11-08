STEVEN C. GURULEDue to COVID there will be no services at this time.It is with profound sadness, that we announce the passing of Steven C. Gurule, 52 years old. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Joe B. and Eufelia Martinez, Antonio and Juanita Gurule, and other loving relatives.He is survived by his parents Joe and Tita Gurule, his daughter Megan (Cesar), his beloved grandson Julian, his much loved sisters Melissa and Judith Gurule, his nephews Joey Torrez and Carlos Encinias. He had many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. His best friend in life was Lawrence Garcia. He loved the mountains, fishing, and the RAIDERS.Rivera Family Funeralsand Cremations417 East Rodeo Rd.Santa Fe, NM 87505Phone: (505) 989-7032