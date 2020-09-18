1/2
STEVEN MONROE DOSSEY
STEVEN MONROE DOSSEY Steven Monroe Dossey was born in Walla Walla, Washington on December 7, 1948 and resided in Santa Fe since 1980. He passed away on September 15, 2020. He leaves behind his wife, Donna and his daughter, Alexandria. Steve was a graduate of University of Oregon and received his Master's Degree in Humanistic Psychology from West Georgia College. Steve's employment included working in the woods of Washington and California where he was a logger, a tree thinner, and a tree planter. He spent the majority of his professional employment working to improve the lives of persons with developmental disabilities. Additionally, Steve was a published poet and wrote several novels. Steve would like to be remembered as a man of integrity, loyal to his friends and family, and an honest person. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
