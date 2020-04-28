Santa Fe New Mexican

STEVEN PAUL ROMERO

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEVEN PAUL ROMERO.
Obituary
Send Flowers

TO MY SON, STEVEN PAUL ROMERO I do not need a special day to bring you to mind. The days I do not think of you are very hard to find. Each morning when I awake I know that you are gone, and no one knows the heartache as I try to carry on. My heart still aches with sadness and secret tears still flow. What it meant to lose you, no one will ever know. My thoughts are always with you, your place no one can fill. In life I loved you dearly, in death I love you still. Love, Mom
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.