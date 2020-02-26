Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue (Fox) Lovitz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SUE FOX LOVITZ Sue Fox Lovitz, 87, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020 after a lengthy struggle with dementia. Susan was born to Joelle and Vernon Fox on October 18, 1932 in Highland Park, Illinois. Sue was blessed with creative flare, a beautiful singing voice and a passion for performing. Beryl first saw her on stage at H. Sophie Newcomb College in New Orleans and in 1955 they were married. Returning to the Chicago area, Sue's theatrical successes included Eliza in "My Fair Lady," Anna in "The King and I," and Mother Superior in "The Sound of Music." She thrilled family and friends throughout her life with her rendition of "Climb Every Mountain." After Highland Park, Sue and Beryl lived in Ft. Lauderdale. Florida, Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Rancho Mirage, California making many wonderful, devoted, life-long friends everywhere she went. Sue's gift for performing and creating shows was matched only by her love and appreciation for Southwest art and culture, curating her own art gallery in Florida and eventually prompting she and Beryl to move to their beloved Santa Fe. Sue is survived by her husband, Dr. Beryl Lovitz; her son, Bob Lovitz (Laura Mellick); daughter, Diane (David), Kahn; grandchildren; Daniel Kahn, Emily (Michael) Cohen, Abigail Kahn, Ben Lovitz, and David Lovitz; her sister, Rosalind Solomon as well as her precious dog, Jolie. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Maria Figueroa, Aurore Nightingayle, the exceptional staff at Brighton Hospice of Portland Oregon and the dedicated caregivers at Touchmark Portand for their loving care during her difficult illness. The light and music of Sue Lovitz will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. Memorial Contributions may be made to Palm Desert , 74020 Allessandro Drive, Suite A, Palm Desert, CA 92260 or on line at . Remembrances may be posted at

SUE FOX LOVITZ Sue Fox Lovitz, 87, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020 after a lengthy struggle with dementia. Susan was born to Joelle and Vernon Fox on October 18, 1932 in Highland Park, Illinois. Sue was blessed with creative flare, a beautiful singing voice and a passion for performing. Beryl first saw her on stage at H. Sophie Newcomb College in New Orleans and in 1955 they were married. Returning to the Chicago area, Sue's theatrical successes included Eliza in "My Fair Lady," Anna in "The King and I," and Mother Superior in "The Sound of Music." She thrilled family and friends throughout her life with her rendition of "Climb Every Mountain." After Highland Park, Sue and Beryl lived in Ft. Lauderdale. Florida, Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Rancho Mirage, California making many wonderful, devoted, life-long friends everywhere she went. Sue's gift for performing and creating shows was matched only by her love and appreciation for Southwest art and culture, curating her own art gallery in Florida and eventually prompting she and Beryl to move to their beloved Santa Fe. Sue is survived by her husband, Dr. Beryl Lovitz; her son, Bob Lovitz (Laura Mellick); daughter, Diane (David), Kahn; grandchildren; Daniel Kahn, Emily (Michael) Cohen, Abigail Kahn, Ben Lovitz, and David Lovitz; her sister, Rosalind Solomon as well as her precious dog, Jolie. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Maria Figueroa, Aurore Nightingayle, the exceptional staff at Brighton Hospice of Portland Oregon and the dedicated caregivers at Touchmark Portand for their loving care during her difficult illness. The light and music of Sue Lovitz will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. Memorial Contributions may be made to Palm Desert , 74020 Allessandro Drive, Suite A, Palm Desert, CA 92260 or on line at . Remembrances may be posted at www.holmansfuneralservice.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 28, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.