SUE SKELTON WITTMAN
SUE SKELTON WITTMAN

Our beloved mommy, Sue Skelton Wittman, passed away on November 12, 2020 after a lengthy illness. An outdoor and nature enthusiast, Sue moved to Santa Fe in the late 80s and was an avid hiker in the Santa Fe National Forest. Sue is remembered as a very genuine and good natured person that would go out of her way to help others. She will be deeply missed by all those close to her.
She is survived by her close family Ann Theresa Wittman, Don Wittman, Jide Ayangade, Arlo Ayangade, John Skelton, as well as numerous other relative sand friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy Ann Skelton and Jack Lee Skelton.
A remembrance ceremony will be held in the summer pending resolution of the current COVID-19 situation. Those wishing to honor her memory are encouraged to make a donation in her memory to their local animal shelter or the National Forest Federation.



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 17, 2020.
