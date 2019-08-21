Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Alice Hickam McHugh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SUSAN ALICE HICKAM MCHUGH Susan Alice Hickam McHugh crossed over into the spiritual world on Saturday June 15, 2019. She was a loving mother and grandmother that passed away at the golden age of 75. She was born November 30, 1943 in Boonville, Missouri to Jeanette & A. Wayne Hickam. She received her Bachelors in Education from the University of Missouri at Columbia in 1966 where she met and married James McHugh. They moved to Kansas City where she raised 3 children: Patrick Alan McHugh, Eric Michael McHugh and Danielle McHugh Henley. She was dedicated to various organizations including the League of Women Voters, youth ministry, Clean Water Drinking Commission, Girl Scouts and Kansas City Academy. Her experience as a science teacher at St. Mary's Academy in Independence led her back to her original passion to serve in ministry. She earned her Masters at St. Paul's School of Theology. She served the UMC churches in Ridgeway, Eagleville and LaMonte. Known as Oma, she entered her favorite position in life - a grandmother and spoiling her grand-children. Her passion for improving humanity included Hispanic ministry and mission trips, counseling, SIA, AA, and loving her kitties. Her greatest accomplishment, aside from her children, was she had 29 year's worth of sobriety. She was preceded in death by her parents A. Wayne & Jeanette Hickam. She is survived by Patrick (Marsha) McHugh, Eric McHugh & Amy Emanuele, Danielle Henley, and grandchildren Ian & Aidan McHugh and Corina & Savonne Henley, two brothers Michael (Katie) & Wayne Hickam. On September 14, 2019 a small service will be conducted at the Hickam cemetery in Lupus, MO followed by a Celebration of Life at the Double Tree Hotel in Jefferson City. In lieu of flowers, the family would like for you to make a donation in her name to your favorite local charity or NPR.

