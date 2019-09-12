Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Anne Marie Gallegos. View Sign Service Information DeVargas Funeral Home 623 N. Railroad Ave. Espanola , NM 87532 (505)-662-2400 Send Flowers Obituary

SUSAN ANNE MARIE GALLEGOS Susan Anne Marie Gallegos beloved mother, sister, teacher and friend departed to heaven on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the young age of 48. She was born and raised in Santa Fe, NM. She was a 1989 graduate of St. Michael's High School and later graduated from the UNM with a BA in Communication Disorder. She went on to obtain her MA in Educational Leadership from NMHU. She was a resident of Nambe for the past six years where she loved to garden and tend to her farm animals. She was preceded in death by her loving parents Eugenia "Mabel" Gallegos and Benjamin Gallegos Sr. With her passion for serving all children, Susan worked as a speech language pathologist for Pecos Valley School District, a special education teacher for both Pojoaque Valley and Santa Fe Public School Districts. She was currently working as a Family Services Coordinator for New Vistas in Santa Fe. Susan will be remembered for her very outgoing personality, loveable nature, and a true caring person who was always smiling and full of laughter. She is survived by her daughter Sydney Halford, who was her world; Sydney's father, Richard Halford; partner Matthew Batchelder, her sisters: Peggy Brewer (Scott), Patti Griego, Shannon Griego and adopted sister Vera Trujillo; brothers: Benjamin Gallegos Jr. (Rhonda), and adopted brother David Mario Trujillo; nieces: Leah, Gwen, Ashley, Amaih; nephews: Steve, Benjamin, Miguel, Eric, Jeremy and Jorge; along with many other relatives, friends, and students. Family visitation will be held at 5:30 p.m. with a rosary to follow on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Pojoaque. Funeral mass will be celebrated, Tuesday, September 17, at Cristo Rey Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. with interment to follow at Rosario Cemetery. The eulogy will be given at 9:30 before mass. A reception will follow internment at Monica Sosaya Halford's house, 850 El Caminito, Santa Fe. All are welcome to come celebrate the life of Susan, a one of a kind beautiful and inspirational woman. The family of Susan Anne Marie Gallegos has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley. 505-747-7477 -

