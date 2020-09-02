SUSAN GALLEGOS 4/16/1971 - 9/5/2019 Mom, It is hard to imagine that it's been a year since you left this world. Not a day goes by that I don't miss your exuberant smile, loving arms, and joyous laughter. Friends, family, and I feel your loss every day. Although you are no longer here on Earth, we will continue to share the love and compassion you taught us about the world. To her many friends and family, please join us at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, Saturday, September 5th at 4:30 p.m. for an anniversary mass in her memory. Because of the gathering restrictions, please call the church in advance at 505-983-8528.



