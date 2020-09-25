SUSAN HEBERT JONES 1940-2020 Susan Hebert Jones died on Sunday, September 20, at her home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, aged 80. Susan was born in Chicago, IL August 9, 1940. She was the only daughter of Walter and Frances Hebert. "Miss Hebert" taught generations of Santa Fe students at educational institutions including: St. Michael's, Capshaw Junior High School, DeVargas Junior High School, Santa Fe Preparatory School, and St. Catherine's Indian School. Susan graduated from Rice University, and the Graduate Institute, St. John's College, Santa Fe. Growing up in Chicago and Houston, Susan developed a strong love of history and trains from her father, Walter Hebert. Her mother, Frances, helped her form a strong moral core and powerful work ethic. Susan was a true bon vivant, traveling all over the world, always eager to share her love of history and the natural world with those who were open to learn. She was also a true Westerner, riding the hills of Northern New Mexico in all weather, feeding and caring for horses and stock, cutting wood and mending fence with the best of them. She also knew a few good songs. Susan had strong lifelong connections to Cimarroncita Ranch camp. Susan was fiercely independent and deeply intelligent. Generations of students benefited from the multiple disciplines she taught. Susan was a model for anyone to follow in living well. She became an avid nature lover, traveled extensively, and made lifelong friendships around the world. Her wide-ranging experience and excellent memory made her an excellent advisor for birdwatching trips, hiking, national travel routes, and connections with institutions and people. Susan was preceded in death by her husband David Clifford Jones, her brother Gordon, and her parents. She is survived by James Ethan Hebert, sister-in-law Marilyn Hebert, and two sons Chris Jones of Austin and Kleyton Jones of San Francisco and his wife Roz. The family wishes to thank Susan's caregiver, Marie Armijo for her steadfast and faithful care and support during Susan's illness. A memorial for Susan is being planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the National Wildlife Federation, Audubon Society or the Randall Davey Audubon Center and Sanctuary in Santa Fe.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store