SUSAN M. BAILEY 9/16/53 TO 12/23/19 Susan M. Bailey, formerly of the San Francisco Bay area, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at her home in Santa Fe, NM, on December 23, 2019. Before she retired, Susan was the principal of Bailey International, a licensed customhouse broker. Upon her retirement, she made her home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, a very special place to her. A defining character throughout her life was her love of animals - not only dogs and cats but elephant seals and sea lions. She was especially fond of German Shepherds and would get them from rescue groups or find those that failed or aged out of Guide Dogs for the Blind and give them a loving home. For many years she was the Saturday Day Supervisor at The Marine Mammal Center (TMMC) in Sausalito and was its operations manager and treasurer during the TMMC's early years. The Saturday Day Crew fondly called her "Bailey." Susan also had an avocation as art historian. While still working full-time, she continued her college pursuits and obtained two masters degrees, specializing in Renaissance Art. Instead of taking normal vacations, she spent time in Florence, Italy, researching archives and studied at the Courtauld Institute of Art in London. She authored the groundbreaking "Botticelli's Primavera: Patronage in Question" and published articles in professional journals on the subject. Susan taught art history at Mills College and San Francisco State University. After moving to New Mexico, she taught classes at the University of New Mexico and Santa Fe Community College. She always made herself available to her students, wanting them to succeed in school and in their lives. As a result of her passion for art history, her love of teaching, and her compassion for others, wherever she taught she received the highest ratings from her students and fellow scholars. Susan leaves behind her significant other Rick Ryan, and sisters Bobbie, Lillian and Sylvia. She will be dearly missed by her uncle, nephew, cousins, nieces, and friends and former students too numerous to mention, located worldwide. We are so grateful to Susan for bringing her smile, laughter and beautiful spark into our lives. Please visit the online register book for Susan at

