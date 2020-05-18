Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Marie Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



SUSAN M. BROWN 1945 - 2020 Susan Marie Brown passed away April 25, 2020, at her Santa Fe home with her husband, Stephen, and dogs Earney and Suki at her side. She was 74. Susan had a long and distinguished career in public education in Texas and New Mexico. Susan will be remembered for her courage, her honesty, her in intellect, her kindness, and her sense of humor. She valued friendships, and enjoyed good food and wine and art. Susan loved the New Mexico mountains and scenery, and good stories and jokes. Also, Susan had an avid interest in old houses and home remodeling. She was a prodigious reader and liked mystery novels, too. Although she was a fiscal conservative, Susan was an outspoken supporter of many liberal causes, especially women's rights. Susan was born June 6, 1945 (D-day plus one year), to Clive Williams Jr. and Cecile Marie Hodges Williams in Electra, TX. She spent her childhood in Electra, College Station, TX, and Dallas. In 1963 she graduated from Richardson (Texas) High School where she played clarinet in the band. After high school, Susan attended North Texas State University in Denton, TX, and transferred to the University of Texas at Austin in 1965. Susan received a Bachelor's of Arts degree in English from the university in 1967. She later earned a Master's Degree and a Doctorate from Texas Women's University in Denton. Susan met Stephen at the University of Texas in 1965. They married in July, 1967, in Wichita Falls, Texas and became lifetime companions. They then moved to Electra where Susan taught high school English for a year. While living in Garland, Texa, she taught at North Mesquite High School and worked as a grant writer for the Dallas Independent School District. In 1975, Susan began working for the New Mexico State Department of Education in Santa Fe. She advanced through management positions in licensure, school bus transportation, and school food programs to retire in 1997 as an Assistant State Superintendent of Schools. In 1998, the Browns retired to Marfa, TX where they remodeled several homes, and Susan was a member of the History Club and volunteered at the Grand Companions' thrift store in Fort Davis, TX. Susan and Stephen returned to Santa Fe in 2014, where Susan renewed many friendships. Susan is predeceased by her father, Clive and her mother, Cecile. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Stephen; and a brother, Christopher Williams, and his wife, Linda, of Hobbs, NM. Susan's ashes were spread in the mountains near Santa Fe. A celebration of life memorial is pending. The care and support that Susan received from her doctors, nurses, health care providers, and hospice people is appreciated. Donations in the memory of Susan can be made to Grand Companions, PO Box 1156, Fort Davis, TX 79734, or to . Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 24, 2020

