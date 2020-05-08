Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

SUSAN SHELLAR Born in 1945 and brought up in a close-knit family in Chicago, Susan left for University of Wisconsin at Madison to get a Master's in speech pathology. Early in her studies Susan knew that she wanted to work with children, which she did for 40 year career as a speech therapist. After graduation, she, her daughter, and her then-husband moved across the country from Hawaii to New York and even back to the Midwest before settling in Santa Fe in the early 80's. At this point Susan began working for the Santa Fe Public Schools. She worked primarily at Kaune and Chaparral elementary schools where she loved creating games and lessons to inspire the students' interest. Outside of work, she loved to go out dancing and attend dance performances. Almost any day at her house was a good day to put on some music and dance. In her late 40's she gained an interest in gardening and developed an amazing "secret" garden in which friends and family delighted spending time with her. Passionate about social issues, Susan was in one of the first feminist consciousness raising groups back in the 70's and marched in D.C. for the ERA. During her years in Santa Fe, she followed city development issues and worked on environmental campaigns. Susan passed away peacefully on the morning of April 6th from pancreatic cancer, which was not diagnosed until only days before her death. On the morning of her passing, her beautiful garden was full of butterflies and cherry blossoms. Susan is dearly loved and missed and survived by her sister Joan Swigon, daughter Kristin Truse, grandchildren Eva and Carlo Ramirez-Truse, son-in-law Enrico Ramirez-Ruiz, and her adopted family of Lydia Tatreault-Saez, Isa Tatreault-Saez, Denise Tatreault, and Kennedy Saez as well as many beloved friends. A Celebration of Life will be held when restrictions on gatherings are lifted.

