SUSANNA (SUE) SKIGEN Sue Skigen (nee Krasso) passed away on February 2, 2020, at the age of 86 (not from Covid). Born in 1933 in Vienna, Austria, Sue narrowly escaped Hitler in 1938 and settled in Chicago, Illinois. She met her husband Robert H. Skigen (Bob) at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign when she was a second-year dance major, studying with Sophie Maslow and others. The couple moved to Jackson Heights, Queens where Sue worked as an executive legal secretary for a NYC law firm partner, then Smithtown, Long Island, where the couple raised their three children and Sue taught modern dance. A talented crocheter, knitter and sewer, she discovered a previously unexplored talent for painting when she went back to college, earning her B.A. from Adelphi University. Sue and her husband retired to Santa Fe, New Mexico, where she exhibited her work in several galleries, including Santa Fe's prestigious LLewelyn Gallery, and taught art and knitting. She continued teaching in her final years in Boynton Beach, Florida. A loving "true-blue" mother and grandmother, Sue was predeceased by her oldest child, Kathy. She leaves behind two living children and their spouses, Lori Landau (Philip) and Phillip Skigen (Rachael), and her grandchildren Jake, Eli, and Samara, and Hayden and Maddox; her beloved sister Dolly Jacobson, niece Nora Jacobson, sister-in-law Patti Skigen (Gary Guttman) and nephew Alex Sugarman. Sue's passion for creativity and the arts lives on in her children and grandchildren.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 14, 2020