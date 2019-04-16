Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susie Sutherland. View Sign

SUSIE SUTHERLAND Susie Sutherland peacefully transitioned at her home nestled in the mountains of Santa Fe, surrounded by her greatest loves: daughter, Jill Sutherland, son in law, Keith McKenna, grand daughter, Mesa Luna, partner, Roy Flynn and her dog Karma finding freedom from a 7 month battle with advanced, metastasized lung cancer. Susie Noerdlinger Sutherland was an independent woman, mother, artist, designer, community leader, fashionista, teacher and storyteller. A "sun shining" example of good karma and right living. Her reach spread far and deeply touched the lives of those lucky to know her. Born in Beverly Hills, CA - February 4th, 1949 to Eleanor & Henry Noerdlinger. She grew up in Southern CA. Teaching at Long Beach College for Design Fundamentals and FIDM in Los Angeles for Interior Design, she possessed vision and skill at creating beautiful functionality in any kind of space. She knew how to make her dreams come alive. "A place for everything and everything in its place" she would say. Susie's beauty, sense of style and excellent taste were admired by many. The joy she found in her personal expression was intoxicating to experience and contributed greatly to the vibrance she lived every day of her life. Susie grew up with, and adored the Sutherland Clan, eventually marrying, lifetime friend, Mark Sutherland. Together they had me, Jill Sutherland, and though they seperated in 1984, she and the family have always remained good friends. Susie was a pioneering woman who moved from Long Beach to Santa Fe in 1988. She had the courage to reinvent herself and made a new home with her daughter with a community that deeply nurtured them as "Santa Fornians". After moving to Santa Fe, Susie studied with Dr. Levine to learn how to work with All Kinds of Minds Organization, and study individual differences in learning. She set up the first Montessori School for Yogi Bhajan in Espanola for the Sikh community, taught at Rio Grande School Santa Fe and tutored many children privately. Susie believed in children, nurturing their personal learning styles and always finding ways to highlight and praise their unique skills. She was a riveting storyteller and a pictorial verbalist and could often be found with a ring of children at her feet hanging on her every word. Susie was very active politically and encouraged people to vote. She rallied behind those individuals, groups and causes she believed in. She had a great curiosity and respect for the many cultures of the world which led her to travel and house foreign exchange students from Hungry, Japan and Germany over the years. She was also an elegant and sophisticated hostess that entertained innumerable people that crossed her life. Her household was always filled with friends of all religions, ethnic, economic and cultural backgrounds. The only requirement was an open mind and sound character. Her compassion & nurturing for the world supported and influenced the family & community she kept. Her unconditional love has touched the lives of many. The last five years of her life marled a beautiful chapter in which she fell in love with her partner Roy Maddix Flynn with whom she laughed and smiled every day and she became a grandparent to Mesa Luna who was lucky enough to share a beautiful bond with her grandmother. Susie was a realist with a contagious optimism. Even under the most challenging circumstances and to the very end she could find the silver lining. Faced with a terminal illness, Susie was above all determined that those she loved knew she was content and happy with a life well loved. A graceful dreamer that succeeded in this lifetime, she was filled with love and gratitude for the immense gifts her life bestowed on her. It is truly difficult to capture the Susie's life and her spirit in words. She would only hope that we all carry some of her sunshine with us all. In life after life, we love you Susie. Memorial will be held on 4-27-19 at 821 Stagecoach Drive from 1-3pm.

