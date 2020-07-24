SUSIE V. HERRERA Susie V. Herrera, 97, of Nambe, passed on July 19, 2020. Susie was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Ramon; siblings Robert Vigil, Rebecca Vigil, Rosina Martinez, Emelina Vigil, Carmella Romero, Elvira Vigil, Floy Vigil (the First), and Bertha Vigil; numerous brother and sisters-in-law. Survivors include her children Frank and Joe Herrera, Eloisa Gallegos and Carrie Borrego; thirteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grand-children, and six great-great-grand-children; siblings Floy Drake, Carlos Vigil, Stella Roybal, Benina Trujillo, and Florence Lesperance; brother-in-law David Herrera; sisters-in-law Emma and Maria Herrera; and many other relatives too numerous to mention. Funeral services scheduled on July 27, at Nuestra Senora De Guadalupe Church, Pojoaque with burial at the Nambe Cemetery. See DeVargas Funeral Home website for full obituary. The family of Susie V. Herrera has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley 505-747-7477 www.devargasfuneral.com