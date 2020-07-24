1/1
Susie V. Herrera
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SUSIE V. HERRERA Susie V. Herrera, 97, of Nambe, passed on July 19, 2020. Susie was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Ramon; siblings Robert Vigil, Rebecca Vigil, Rosina Martinez, Emelina Vigil, Carmella Romero, Elvira Vigil, Floy Vigil (the First), and Bertha Vigil; numerous brother and sisters-in-law. Survivors include her children Frank and Joe Herrera, Eloisa Gallegos and Carrie Borrego; thirteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grand-children, and six great-great-grand-children; siblings Floy Drake, Carlos Vigil, Stella Roybal, Benina Trujillo, and Florence Lesperance; brother-in-law David Herrera; sisters-in-law Emma and Maria Herrera; and many other relatives too numerous to mention. Funeral services scheduled on July 27, at Nuestra Senora De Guadalupe Church, Pojoaque with burial at the Nambe Cemetery. See DeVargas Funeral Home website for full obituary. The family of Susie V. Herrera has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley 505-747-7477 www.devargasfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeVargas Funeral Home
623 N. Railroad Ave.
Espanola, NM 87532
(505) 662-2400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DeVargas Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved