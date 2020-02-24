SUZANNA LUCERO Suzanna Lucero, 98 went with the Lord Jesus Christ on February 20, 2020. Suzanna was preceded in death by her husband; Leonidas M. Lucero. She is survived by her daughter; Fedelina Lucero and other family and friends. A Rosary will be recited on Monday, March 02, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi located at 131 Cathedral Place, Santa Fe, NM followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m. with Interment at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 29, 2020