SUZANNE BRANDT SEPTEMBER 29, 1956 - MARCH 3, 2020 Suzanne Brandt, 63, passed away on March 3, 2020. She was born on September 29, 1956 in El Paso, Texas. Suzanne graduated from St. Michael's High School, class of 1974, and Stanford University. Suzanne worked in the financial industry in San Francisco and Chicago until her return to Santa Fe in the nineties when she transitioned into real estate. She earned many accolades including Santa Fe Realtor of the year in 2018 and she was a top producing associate broker at Coldwell Banker Trails West for many years. Coldwell Banker named her Broker of the Year, Top Producer for the past ten years or more. She also was a Qualifying Broker who stepped in running the office when needed. She had her National Accreditation (CRS) Certified Residential Specialist, and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Broker. Suzanne served on many of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors Committees; including Grievance, Professional Standards, Education, Board of Directors, Realtor of the Year Committee. Her peers describe her as one of the most ethical, helpful, and knowledgeable brokers in today's real estate community. Suzanne's true passion was caring for homeless dogs and cats. She served on the board of Espa¤ola Humane as secretary and has been involved for more than a decade. Her great passion for animals was passed along to her from her mother. She has been an active volunteer with Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity Women's Build, Pancakes on the Plaza, and as an alum of St. Michael's School. Suzanne also supported the Wild Life Sanctuary in Espanola. She loved to travel and really became interested in New Mexico, its culture and history through her real-estate customers who have retired here and together they explored all corners of the state. Suzanne is survived by her brothers, Marc (Linda, Sabian) and Michael (Dora). Nephews, Zachary (Amanda), Nicholas (Gabby), Marc (Lydia) and William (Nicque). She is preceded in death by her parents, Marc and Ramona. A Rosary will be recited on Friday March 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Cristo Rey Catholic Church followed by mass at 10:00, interment of ashes at Rosario Cemetery immediately following the mass. The family welcomes friends and loved ones to a celebration of Suzanne at the La Fonda Hotel from 1 - 4p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Espa¤ola Humane, 108 Hamm Parkway, Espa¤ola, NM 87532 in honor of Suzanne.

SUZANNE BRANDT SEPTEMBER 29, 1956 - MARCH 3, 2020 Suzanne Brandt, 63, passed away on March 3, 2020. She was born on September 29, 1956 in El Paso, Texas. Suzanne graduated from St. Michael's High School, class of 1974, and Stanford University. Suzanne worked in the financial industry in San Francisco and Chicago until her return to Santa Fe in the nineties when she transitioned into real estate. She earned many accolades including Santa Fe Realtor of the year in 2018 and she was a top producing associate broker at Coldwell Banker Trails West for many years. Coldwell Banker named her Broker of the Year, Top Producer for the past ten years or more. She also was a Qualifying Broker who stepped in running the office when needed. She had her National Accreditation (CRS) Certified Residential Specialist, and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Broker. Suzanne served on many of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors Committees; including Grievance, Professional Standards, Education, Board of Directors, Realtor of the Year Committee. Her peers describe her as one of the most ethical, helpful, and knowledgeable brokers in today's real estate community. Suzanne's true passion was caring for homeless dogs and cats. She served on the board of Espa¤ola Humane as secretary and has been involved for more than a decade. Her great passion for animals was passed along to her from her mother. She has been an active volunteer with Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity Women's Build, Pancakes on the Plaza, and as an alum of St. Michael's School. Suzanne also supported the Wild Life Sanctuary in Espanola. She loved to travel and really became interested in New Mexico, its culture and history through her real-estate customers who have retired here and together they explored all corners of the state. Suzanne is survived by her brothers, Marc (Linda, Sabian) and Michael (Dora). Nephews, Zachary (Amanda), Nicholas (Gabby), Marc (Lydia) and William (Nicque). She is preceded in death by her parents, Marc and Ramona. A Rosary will be recited on Friday March 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Cristo Rey Catholic Church followed by mass at 10:00, interment of ashes at Rosario Cemetery immediately following the mass. The family welcomes friends and loved ones to a celebration of Suzanne at the La Fonda Hotel from 1 - 4p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Espa¤ola Humane, 108 Hamm Parkway, Espa¤ola, NM 87532 in honor of Suzanne. https://www.espanolahumane.org/donate Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020

