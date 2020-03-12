SUZANNE BRANDT The Board and staff of Espa¤ola Humane would like to express our deepest sadness for the loss of Suzanne Brandt, our long-time board member, friend, and animal lover. Suzanne served tirelessly on our Board from 2014 - 2020 and was instrumental in a number of unique fundraisers, including the Blondie, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and Herbie Hancock benefit concerts; and the poodle-shaped flowers delivered to donors on Mother's Day. One of her highest priorities was establishing our "Humane Heroes" program, encouraging supporters to remember Espa¤ola Humane, and other non-profits, in their estate plans. We will miss Suzanne's enthusiasm, hard work, and great spirit as we move forward in ensuring our shared dream - that all of New Mexico's animals are safe and secure in loving homes. Thank you, Suzanne, for your inspiration; we will truly miss you.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020