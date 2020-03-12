Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne Brandt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SUZANNE BRANDT The Board and staff of Espa¤ola Humane would like to express our deepest sadness for the loss of Suzanne Brandt, our long-time board member, friend, and animal lover. Suzanne served tirelessly on our Board from 2014 - 2020 and was instrumental in a number of unique fundraisers, including the Blondie, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and Herbie Hancock benefit concerts; and the poodle-shaped flowers delivered to donors on Mother's Day. One of her highest priorities was establishing our "Humane Heroes" program, encouraging supporters to remember Espa¤ola Humane, and other non-profits, in their estate plans. We will miss Suzanne's enthusiasm, hard work, and great spirit as we move forward in ensuring our shared dream - that all of New Mexico's animals are safe and secure in loving homes. Thank you, Suzanne, for your inspiration; we will truly miss you.

