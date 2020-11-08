1/1
SUZANNE KING ROGERS
SUZANNE KING ROGERS

Born in Kansas City, Kansas in 1931 to Buford Morris King and Margot Koonse King. Sue died October 29, 2020 at her home in Santa Fe.She was 89.
Sue moved from York, Nebraska to Santa Fe with her son Scott in the 1960s. She retired from the Santa Fe school district where she was affectionately known as the"face of the Santa Fe school district". After retirement, she pursued her passion of gardening with beautiful results.
Sue is survived by nieces; Deborah Sue Syres, Cynthia King Steiner, Kelly King, and Darcy King; and nephew Buford Mark King; sister-in-law Fran King; along with the family of Mary Garcia, who has been like a sister to Sue.
She will be missed by many who loved fun and sassy Sue, a wonderful friend to animals.



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 8, 2020.
