Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SYLVIA M. PACHECO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SYLVIA M. PACHECO 8/20/1936 - 3/13/2020 Sylvia was born in the Village of Holman, NM to Cordelia and Luciano Lucero. She attended high school in El Rito, NM where she established many life-long friendships and a passion for learning. As the youngest of seven children she was very close to her family and her extended family. While raising her six children she attended the College of Santa Fe where she earned a B.A. in Education and later attended Highlands and the University of New Mexico where she earned a Masters in Bilingual Childhood Education. She then spent 27 years following her passion as a first and second grade teacher in the Santa Fe Public School System. Sylvia was a dedicated league bowler for all of her adult life. She was a long-time member of Los Coloniales de Santa Fe and was devoted to her spiritual life and found great solace as a member of St. Anne's Parish. She traveled to Spain, Italy, and Mexico whenever possible and especially enjoyed time with her Comadres who meant the world to her. She is survived by her children; Maria, Ron (Diane), Vince, Ken, Diana (Shea), and daughter-in-law, Anna. Grand-children; Jude, Luca, Mia, Austine, and Jasmine; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy and daughters, Elaine and Rosina; sisters; Grace, Margie, Bessie, Mary, and Pauline; and brothers, Eli and Pete. Special thanks to Father Brito and St. Anne's Parish for all they have done for this daughter of the Parish. Also a big thank you to Legacy Hospice nurse, Carmen and Sasha for their comforting care of our mother. A reception and celebration of her life will be in the near future.

SYLVIA M. PACHECO 8/20/1936 - 3/13/2020 Sylvia was born in the Village of Holman, NM to Cordelia and Luciano Lucero. She attended high school in El Rito, NM where she established many life-long friendships and a passion for learning. As the youngest of seven children she was very close to her family and her extended family. While raising her six children she attended the College of Santa Fe where she earned a B.A. in Education and later attended Highlands and the University of New Mexico where she earned a Masters in Bilingual Childhood Education. She then spent 27 years following her passion as a first and second grade teacher in the Santa Fe Public School System. Sylvia was a dedicated league bowler for all of her adult life. She was a long-time member of Los Coloniales de Santa Fe and was devoted to her spiritual life and found great solace as a member of St. Anne's Parish. She traveled to Spain, Italy, and Mexico whenever possible and especially enjoyed time with her Comadres who meant the world to her. She is survived by her children; Maria, Ron (Diane), Vince, Ken, Diana (Shea), and daughter-in-law, Anna. Grand-children; Jude, Luca, Mia, Austine, and Jasmine; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy and daughters, Elaine and Rosina; sisters; Grace, Margie, Bessie, Mary, and Pauline; and brothers, Eli and Pete. Special thanks to Father Brito and St. Anne's Parish for all they have done for this daughter of the Parish. Also a big thank you to Legacy Hospice nurse, Carmen and Sasha for their comforting care of our mother. A reception and celebration of her life will be in the near future. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close