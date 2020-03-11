SYLVIA PAULK RHODES A dedicated church member and accomplished administrator, Sylvia Paulk Rhodes, 85, died March 7, 2020. After attending University of Tennessee Nursing School, she received a lifetime achievement award for field health nursing in northern New Mexico. She is survived by her loving husband, three daughters, and eight grandchildren. Funeral services commence at 9:45 March 12, 2020 at the National Cemetery, Santa Fe. A memorial service follows at the First Baptist Church of Santa Fe. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the capital development fund of the First Baptist Church of Santa Fe or to the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 15, 2020