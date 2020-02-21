TANYA RENEE VIGIL Tanya Renee Vigil Was called home into the Arms of Our Lord On August 4, 2019. She was born April 15, 1975. Tanya was well liked by some, and loved by others. She had the greatest personality ever, because she had an enormous heart. She is survived by her beloved Mother, Corine L. Silva, her son Isaiah Noah Vigil. Tanya also left her only brother Moises Joseph Ortiz, Jr. III and her Godmother MJ Silva. Tanya's family would like all of you to help them in giving her a final farewell mass, which will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Shrine of OL- Guadalupe Parish, 417 Agua Fria Santa Fe, NM. Cremation Done By: Riverside Funeral Home 3232 Cerrillos Rd. Santa Fe, NM
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 1, 2020