TERESA "TERRIE" (SERNA) COATS
TERESA TERRIE COATS (SERNA) Teresa "Terrie" Coats (Serna) passed away surrounded by her family on September 21, 2020 at the age of 72, following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur J. Serna; mother, Polly Serna, and brother-in-law, Jim Chavez. Terrie is survived by her two sons, Richard Coats and Brian (Eliza) Serna; grandchildren, Aidan and Kassiani Serna; sister, Judy Chavez; brother, Jimmy (Irma) Serna; sister, Eva (Arthur) Montoya; nieces and nephews, Antonio (Debbie) Serna, Barbara (Barbie) Serna, Leon (Danielle) Lopez, Tanya Chavez, and Marc (Aundrea) Montoya. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, no services will be held at this time. We appreciate all the love, prayers, thoughts, gifts, and condolences our family has received in response to the passing of our beloved Teresa. She will continue to be loved and remembered by us all. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to The Cancer Institute of New Mexico, in honor of Teresa Coats. The family of Teresa "Terrie" Coats (Serna) has entrusted their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley 505-747-7477 - www.devargasfuneral.com

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DeVargas Funeral Home
623 N. Railroad Ave.
Espanola, NM 87532
(505) 662-2400
