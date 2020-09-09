1/1
TERESA MAESTAS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TERESA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TERESA MAESTAS Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother was welcomed into the arms of our Lord, on Monday, August 24, 2020, just two days before her 92nd birthday. Teresa was a resident of Espanola, Chamita and, most recently, Santa Fe. She loved to cook and served as the Head Cook for the Espanola High School for many years. Her family members still rave about the delicious food, pastries, and biscochitos, she would prepare, with love, for her holiday parties. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcos and Hermana Sisneros; her brother, Ernesto Sisneros; her sister, Lucia Navarette; her beloved husband, Joe E. "Harpy" Maestas; her oldest son, Rudy Maestas; her daughter-in-law, Pamela Maestas; and her granddaughter, Christiana Maestas. She is survived by her sons, Dr. Charles Maestas and wife Anna; David Maestas and wife, Jeanette; Richard Maestas, daughter-in-law, Frances Maestas, and daughter-in-law, Dee Casias; also her grandchildren, Monica Maestas, Andrea Dow (Chris), Joey Maestas (Yeny), Stephanie Madrid (Albert), Kimberly Baros (Francisco), Joshua, Dominic, Erika, and Nicholas Maestas and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Gilbert Sisneros (Maria) and Alex Sisneros (Juanita); her sisters Amada Gallegos and Lena Jaramillo and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at the Santa Maria de la Paz Catholic Church in Santa Fe on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. For those who cannot attend, a live stream of the services can be accessed at: https://twitter.com/smdlpaz. You DO NOT need a Twitter account to view the livestream. Burial will take place later at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The family would also like to thank her loving caregivers, Theresa, Margaret, and Terry.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Santa Fe New Mexican

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved