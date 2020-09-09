TERESA MAESTAS Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother was welcomed into the arms of our Lord, on Monday, August 24, 2020, just two days before her 92nd birthday. Teresa was a resident of Espanola, Chamita and, most recently, Santa Fe. She loved to cook and served as the Head Cook for the Espanola High School for many years. Her family members still rave about the delicious food, pastries, and biscochitos, she would prepare, with love, for her holiday parties. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcos and Hermana Sisneros; her brother, Ernesto Sisneros; her sister, Lucia Navarette; her beloved husband, Joe E. "Harpy" Maestas; her oldest son, Rudy Maestas; her daughter-in-law, Pamela Maestas; and her granddaughter, Christiana Maestas. She is survived by her sons, Dr. Charles Maestas and wife Anna; David Maestas and wife, Jeanette; Richard Maestas, daughter-in-law, Frances Maestas, and daughter-in-law, Dee Casias; also her grandchildren, Monica Maestas, Andrea Dow (Chris), Joey Maestas (Yeny), Stephanie Madrid (Albert), Kimberly Baros (Francisco), Joshua, Dominic, Erika, and Nicholas Maestas and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Gilbert Sisneros (Maria) and Alex Sisneros (Juanita); her sisters Amada Gallegos and Lena Jaramillo and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at the Santa Maria de la Paz Catholic Church in Santa Fe on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. For those who cannot attend, a live stream of the services can be accessed at: https://twitter.com/smdlpaz
. You DO NOT need a Twitter account to view the livestream. Burial will take place later at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The family would also like to thank her loving caregivers, Theresa, Margaret, and Terry.