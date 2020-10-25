TERESITA U. MAEZ



It is with immense sorrow and broken hearts that we announce the passing of Teresita U. Maez. She passed away peacefully at her home, in her sleep, on October 12, 2020. She was born on October 15, 1932 to Ramon and Carlotta Ulibarri in Tierra Amarilla, New Mexico.

Preceding Teresita in death was her husband Rosendo "Ross" G. Maez, her parents, her brothers Ricardo and Rafael Ulibarri, and her sister Stella Talamante.

She is survived by her three children, Anthony "Tony" Maez (Cathy), Sandra Vieira (Larry), and Carla Gomez (Rick), as well as her brother Epifanio Ulibarri (Veronica) and sister-in-law Louisa Ulibarri. She was blessed with her 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren who will continue to carry on her legacy. She was also blessed with many wonderful nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends. Special thanks to the wonderful Ambercare staff, especially her nurse Mark.

Arrangements pending.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store